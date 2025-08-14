Previous
Cozy Dog Diner, ‘55 Chevy by lsquared
Photo 2681

Cozy Dog Diner, ‘55 Chevy

Along Route 66, Springfield, IL! USA
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
734% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Blast from the past!
August 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow seriously Cool…
August 14th, 2025  
GaryW
How awesome to drive along Route 66!
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact