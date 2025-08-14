Sign up
Photo 2681
Cozy Dog Diner, ‘55 Chevy
Along Route 66, Springfield, IL! USA
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
3
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3752
photos
98
followers
72
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th August 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Blast from the past!
August 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow seriously Cool…
August 14th, 2025
GaryW
How awesome to drive along Route 66!
August 14th, 2025
