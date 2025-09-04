Sign up
Previous
Photo 2690
Passing Through
Two beds, one room. A space made for transience, waiting to be filled, waiting to be left behind
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th August 2025 5:40pm
