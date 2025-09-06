Sign up
Photo 2693
Track Walk
It is NASCAR weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. One of the events of the weekend is a track walk, where (at the end of the day), they open the track to, well, walk. It was actually a lot cooler than it sounds.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
365
iPhone 15 Pro
5th September 2025 6:10pm
