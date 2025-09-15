Previous
In hotel baby, like a Holiday Inn... by lsquared
Photo 2698

In hotel baby, like a Holiday Inn...

Just another "slice of life"...

I decided to take some of these "hotel" photos and make a photo essay, posted to YouTube. Any comments are welcome!

https://youtu.be/m5nAMAKCP74
A Journey To Mundane
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
