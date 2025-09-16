Sign up
Photo 2699
Union Station Bus
Oklahoma City, OK, USA. I believe this is the tower from the original art-deco building, saved and enclosed in glass when the building was torn down.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th September 2025 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Great PoV…
September 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 17th, 2025
