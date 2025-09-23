Previous
Oklahoma City National Memorial by lsquared
Photo 2706

Oklahoma City National Memorial

Another photo from our recent trip to the3 memorial for the Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995.

If anyone is interested, I made another photo essay video:

https://youtu.be/1CmygcvaXaU
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

