Every photograph is a crystallization of experience
Every photograph is a crystallization of experience

"Every photograph is a crystallization of experience - of real value to the maker and potential value to the spectator" - Ansel Adams

And no, I'm not equating my photography to Ansel Adams'. Not even in my dreams.

btw This was shot using the in-camera b&w film simulation in my Fujifilm
