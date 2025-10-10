Previous
Another Holiday Inn by lsquared
Photo 2716

Another Holiday Inn

Perhaps I'm channeling my inner Stephen Shore? Actually, I wasn't familiar with him until recently... can you be subconsciously influenced by somebody?
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact