Splash of Color by lsquared
Photo 2731

Splash of Color

It's been a dry summer, we're not seeing a lot of fall colors... at least not yet.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

Barb ace
This is an extremely lovely autumn composition, Larry! Super pov and beautiful trees, all in a row!
October 28th, 2025  
