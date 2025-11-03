Previous
Crossing by lsquared
Photo 2735

Crossing

This old railroad bridge is along an unimproved section Nickleplate Trail. There were originally 2 parallel tracks, this is the one that was not converted to bike/walking trail. The official one is not far off to the right, maybe 50' or so.

Beautiful fall day, perfect for a walk!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
749% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact