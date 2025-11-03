Sign up
Photo 2735
Crossing
This old railroad bridge is along an unimproved section Nickleplate Trail. There were originally 2 parallel tracks, this is the one that was not converted to bike/walking trail. The official one is not far off to the right, maybe 50' or so.
Beautiful fall day, perfect for a walk!
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
