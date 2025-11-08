Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2741
Fall Colors
From a couple weeks ago, fell through my cracks!
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3838
photos
99
followers
71
following
753% complete
View this month »
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Latest from all albums
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
158
2752
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th November 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
I like the gentle ripples & beautiful reflections… wonderful colours
November 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
November 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close