Snow-Laced Woods by lsquared
Photo 2758

Snow-Laced Woods

A forest made of lines and whispers. Winter drawing its own map on the trees.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

