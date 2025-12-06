Sign up
Photo 2760
Snowy Road
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
2
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3849
photos
99
followers
71
following
756% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
1st December 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Al C
ace
Great B&W - But please keep the snow on your side of the puddle
December 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo such a beautiful view…
December 9th, 2025
