Snowy Road by lsquared
Snowy Road

6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Al C
Great B&W - But please keep the snow on your side of the puddle
December 9th, 2025  
Beverley
Ooo such a beautiful view…
December 9th, 2025  
