Looking Back at 2025 by lsquared
Photo 2775

Looking Back at 2025

As 2025 wands down, it is time to look back and see how my photo journey has progressed... There's good and not-so-good, but I think mostly good. Hope you all can say (at least) the same! From my Chuzhao mini camera
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Lisa Poland ace
Awesome shot!
December 23rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What a great storytelling shot!
December 23rd, 2025  
