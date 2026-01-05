Previous
Next
Ugh by lsquared
Photo 2781

Ugh

My 2026 (and the end of 2025) has been defined by blister packs of over-the-counter meds. Not "bad" sick, but persistent sniffles, coughing, low-energy. I'm officially bored of it. But it beats being seriously sick.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
762% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact