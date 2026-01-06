Previous
a shadow of a doubt by lsquared
Photo 2782

a shadow of a doubt

Pale winter light
shadows stretch on cold concrete
silent as the day

computer generated Haiku (with a tweak)
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
January 7th, 2026  
Jenny ace
Love the shadows.
January 7th, 2026  
