At the Edge of the Light by lsquared
Photo 2785

At the Edge of the Light

Light arrives unevenly. The chair remains.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
