Ice Abstraction by lsquared
Photo 2788

Ice Abstraction

Single digit temperatures (F) and windy. So yes, the lake is frozen.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Larry L

@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very nice
January 23rd, 2026  
