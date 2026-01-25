Previous
Shoveling.... by lsquared
Photo 2789

Shoveling....

We had 10+ inches of snow, took a while to get the driveway cleared. Then the snowplows came by and I had to redo the streel connection.

Ah, winter!
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
