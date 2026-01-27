Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2790
The Waiting
I recently finished a roll of b&w film on my vintage Nikon FM-2 (which I've owned since 1982). These 36 exposures were shot over 2-3 years, I don't even remember.
I quite like this one, but I had no idea where it was shot (or when). A little digging (looking at the before and after photos) and some digging on google streetview tells me this is Alton, IL.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
3897
photos
97
followers
70
following
764% complete
View this month »
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
EZ Controller
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close