The Waiting

I recently finished a roll of b&w film on my vintage Nikon FM-2 (which I've owned since 1982). These 36 exposures were shot over 2-3 years, I don't even remember.



I quite like this one, but I had no idea where it was shot (or when). A little digging (looking at the before and after photos) and some digging on google streetview tells me this is Alton, IL.



