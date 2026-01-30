Previous
Touchdown by lsquared
Photo 2791

Touchdown

American White Pelican landing on the Mississippi River. On the downstream side of the Alton Lock and Dam #25
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Larry L

@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh winner!
February 1st, 2026  
