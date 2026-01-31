Previous
The room knows the rules, even when no one is playing. by lsquared
Photo 2792

The room knows the rules, even when no one is playing.

The great room at the lodge at Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton, IL
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Larry L

@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
