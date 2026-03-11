Previous
Next
O'Gara No. 12 by lsquared
Photo 2821

O'Gara No. 12

Abandoned coal tipple in southern Illinois. This would've been where the coal was loaded for shipping.

Crazy building we stumbled across while travelling so. Illinois.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact