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Photo 2865
Purple Martin Houses
17th June 2026
17th Jun 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th June 2026 11:54am
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