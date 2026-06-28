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Photo 2875
Palm "Bark"
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2026 1:59pm
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