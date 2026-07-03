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Photo 2880
Summertime Stillness
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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Album
365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th July 2026 9:07am
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