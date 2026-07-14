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Previous
Photo 2890
Still Standing
The story isn't that it is falling apart. The story is that so much of it still remains.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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365
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X-T4
Taken
10th July 2026 10:39am
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Barb
ace
Was it a church at one time? I see a cross there... Love this capture of a building in disrepair but still standing. Lots of stories probably could be told!
July 14th, 2026
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