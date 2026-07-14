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Still Standing by lsquared
Photo 2890

Still Standing

The story isn't that it is falling apart. The story is that so much of it still remains.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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Barb ace
Was it a church at one time? I see a cross there... Love this capture of a building in disrepair but still standing. Lots of stories probably could be told!
July 14th, 2026  
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