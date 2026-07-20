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Previous
Photo 2894
Bridge of Lions, Sunset
St. Augustine, FL, USA
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th July 2026 5:21pm
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Walks @ 7
ace
Nice, rather calming
July 21st, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
I like the pov! Well done!
July 21st, 2026
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