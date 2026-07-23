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Previous
Photo 2897
Quiet Time
my daughter and grandchildren on a morning beach walk.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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Photo Details
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365
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X-T3
Taken
23rd July 2026 7:10am
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