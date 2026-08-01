Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2906
Morning Patrol
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
4035
photos
93
followers
68
following
796% complete
View this month »
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
22nd July 2026 5:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful simplicity!
August 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close