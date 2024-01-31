Previous
January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024

First warm (well, warm-ish), sunny day we've had in about 2 weeks, I managed a nice hike at watershed nature center. Still a lot of ice on the pond.
Larry L

@lsquared
