206 / 365
Red Right Returning...
Don't think this buoy will be helpful. In the spillway of Melvin Price Locks and Dam, Alton, IL
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 8th, 2024
