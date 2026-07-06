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29 / 365
The View Remains
Some places continue offering the same invitation, whether anyone accepts it or not.
From the Chuzhao "toy" camera.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Larry L
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@lsquared
" To see something ordinary, something you’d see every day, and recognize it as a photographic possibility – that’s what I’m interested in." -...
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