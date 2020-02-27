Previous
Album Cover Challenge #114 - Karl Wagner by lsquared
Album Cover Challenge #114 - Karl Wagner

Album Cover Challenge is one of my favorites here. Check out the rules here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43220/album-cover-challenge

My random band/artist is Bob Wagner
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Wagner_(bobsleigh)

My random title is from a Henry Ford quote:
"I am looking for a lot of men who have an infinite capacity to not know what can't be done."
http://www.quotationspage.com/quote/1932.html
Photo Details

