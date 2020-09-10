Sign up
What Would You Do #196
For the what would you do challenge... I don't generally do composites, but it seemed to fit here. There's bits of 4 images here, including DawnLouise's (@not_left_handed) starting point.
WWYD explained:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44040/new-wwyd-challenge-begins-today
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
wwyd196
