Previous
Next
What Would You Do #196 by lsquared
52 / 365

What Would You Do #196

For the what would you do challenge... I don't generally do composites, but it seemed to fit here. There's bits of 4 images here, including DawnLouise's (@not_left_handed) starting point.

WWYD explained:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44040/new-wwyd-challenge-begins-today
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise