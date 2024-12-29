Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Hanging In There
- Not My Photo -
This was taken by my adult (24 y/o) son during his recent visit. I made some minor exposure adjustments, but nothing dramatic.
I decided to share it here, to get some less partial opinions than mine!
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
1
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Diane
ace
There's a lot to like here--the broken twig, the composition, the detail, the wintery colors. It's fun to share photography with your kids.
December 30th, 2024
