In Search Of America

I finally made it over to St. Louis Art Museum (SLAM) today to see the exhibition "In Search Of America: Photography and the Road Trip".



From the flyer: "The camera and the car revolutionized modern life in America and have been intertwined since the very beginning. This exhibition displays photographs by artists shaped mainly by car travel in the 20th century, exploring how the automobile and the road mediated what the photographers discovered". The display included photos by Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, Edward Weston, Robert Frank, and Lee Friedlander, as well as a second room dedicated to work by Emil Otto Hoppé.





I really enjoyed it, have a few new (to me) photographers to dig into. The exhibit is at SLAM through October 19th, if you're passing through the St. Louis area, I recommend it!