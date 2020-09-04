Previous
Next
People will be tired ... by lsquared
363 / 365

People will be tired ...

"People will be tired
Before the world becomes cool" - Stephen Jay
- - - - -

The Mississippi River was quite low today, this area is usually underwater...

4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise