Make sure that your hummingbird feeder doesn’t have spilled sugar-water on it. Otherwise, the bees will overwhelm the hummingbirds!

I got sloppy the last time I refilled, and didn't clean up. Lesson Learned...
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Larry L

