Buzzed
Make sure that your hummingbird feeder doesn’t have spilled sugar-water on it. Otherwise, the bees will overwhelm the hummingbirds!
I got sloppy the last time I refilled, and didn't clean up. Lesson Learned...
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Larry L
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Tags
bee
,
macro
