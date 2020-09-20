Previous
Next
Bighorn Sheep, Badlands National Park by lsquared
Photo 372

Bighorn Sheep, Badlands National Park

Along the Sage Creek Rim Road, late afternoon. Quick processed on my iPad, I may repost when I can bring it into my computer.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Really like this - don't think I'd change a thing.
September 22nd, 2020  
Johnny Chops
Great shot. He must have been waiting for you😉
September 22nd, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, there's a once in a lifetime kind of shot. Amazing!
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise