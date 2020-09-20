Sign up
Photo 372
Bighorn Sheep, Badlands National Park
Along the Sage Creek Rim Road, late afternoon. Quick processed on my iPad, I may repost when I can bring it into my computer.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Tags
theme-animals
Milanie
ace
Really like this - don't think I'd change a thing.
September 22nd, 2020
Johnny Chops
Great shot. He must have been waiting for you😉
September 22nd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, there's a once in a lifetime kind of shot. Amazing!
September 22nd, 2020
