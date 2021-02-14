Previous
Next
Bald Eagle by lsquared
Photo 423

Bald Eagle

Along the Mississippi River, just a bit north of Alton, Illinois.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
nice capture of that wingspan!
February 14th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
instant fav
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise