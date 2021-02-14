Sign up
Photo 423
Bald Eagle
Along the Mississippi River, just a bit north of Alton, Illinois.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
14th February 2021 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eagle
jackie edwards
ace
nice capture of that wingspan!
February 14th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
instant fav
February 14th, 2021
