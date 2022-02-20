Sign up
Photo 467
NEMo
As in North-East-Missouri.
Somewhere along Rt. 61, in the vicinity of Frankford, MO. I hadn't changed my facebook profile in a while, though this would work.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2778
photos
124
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th February 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Wonderful rural scene; nice pano!
February 21st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
A good traditional, backbone of America capture
February 21st, 2022
