NEMo by lsquared
Photo 467

NEMo

As in North-East-Missouri.

Somewhere along Rt. 61, in the vicinity of Frankford, MO. I hadn't changed my facebook profile in a while, though this would work.

20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
amyK ace
Wonderful rural scene; nice pano!
February 21st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
A good traditional, backbone of America capture
February 21st, 2022  
