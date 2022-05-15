Previous
Chocolate Tube Slime! by lsquared
Photo 481

Chocolate Tube Slime!

I have to admit I had never heard of slime molds until I looked this up.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, at the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers.
Larry L

