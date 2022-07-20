Private Property, Analog

Another of the photos from my old 35mm SLR (Nikon FM-2), and my recent experiment running a roll of B&W film (Tri-x),



As I've looked at the results a little more, I'm a little disappointed. There seems to be excessive grain, way more than I would expect from Tri-X. this one, and the one from my main album the past 2 days, all are all near full screen, and all have tons of grain. I'm wondering if it is the processing, the scanning (the 35mm negatives were scanned to ~8MP files... Or maybe the film was older than I though, or hadn't been stored properly. Or maybe USPS baked the film when I shipped to the processing company (which is about 300 miles from here).



Any thoughts?