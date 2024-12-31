Album Cover Challenge - ACC158

My entry for the latest round of the challenge.



My band name: The Wellington Affair

Album title: who knows how to be silent

From a quote by Cato the Elder: I think the first virtue is to restrain the tongue; he approaches nearest to gods who knows how to be silent, even though he is in the right.



Challenge explained here:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50079/album-cover-challenge-158-the-holiday-edition