Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 618
Album Cover Challenge - ACC158
My entry for the latest round of the challenge.
My band name: The Wellington Affair
Album title: who knows how to be silent
From a quote by Cato the Elder: I think the first virtue is to restrain the tongue; he approaches nearest to gods who knows
how to be silent
, even though he is in the right.
Challenge explained here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50079/album-cover-challenge-158-the-holiday-edition
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3548
photos
96
followers
68
following
169% complete
View this month »
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Latest from all albums
2515
2516
2517
66
2518
2519
618
2520
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Second Helping
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albumcoverchallenge158
Cathy
Love it!!
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close