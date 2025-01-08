Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 620
Finch Feeding Frenzy
The House Finches were out in force after I tossed some sunflower seeds out the window. Just some extra, since we had a pretty big snowfall.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3557
photos
99
followers
70
following
169% complete
View this month »
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
Latest from all albums
2522
2523
2524
2525
619
2526
2527
620
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
6th January 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Love these birds. Good photo of them.
January 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close