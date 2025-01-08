Previous
Finch Feeding Frenzy by lsquared
Photo 620

Finch Feeding Frenzy

The House Finches were out in force after I tossed some sunflower seeds out the window. Just some extra, since we had a pretty big snowfall.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Diane ace
Love these birds. Good photo of them.
January 9th, 2025  
