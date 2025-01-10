Previous
Blue Jay, Snowy Day by lsquared
Photo 623

Blue Jay, Snowy Day

10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Superb capture! Perfect focus! Very atmospheric with the snow falling! Love that you caught a snowflake on the jay's beak!
January 11th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
So clear despite the snow!
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact