Photo 625
Frozen Trail
We had a big (for our area) snow storm about 3 weeks ago, followed by 3 weeks of very cold (for our area) temperatures, so we've had very little melting. Which means the local trails have a lot of ice. But it's still nice to get out.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Album
Second Helping
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th January 2025 12:39pm
