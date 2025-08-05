Previous
Find your eternity in each moment by lsquared
Photo 636

Find your eternity in each moment

“You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment.” – Henry David Thoreau


---
Gulf Shores, Alabama, USA
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
174% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact