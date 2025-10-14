Previous
Summer's Done.... by lsquared
Summer's Done....

The fields are faded
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
almost ominous
October 14th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Intriguing
October 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Hopefully it will return.
October 14th, 2025  
